CLUTE — In a bid to bring the local Hispanic community together, Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Gina Aguirre Adams decided to add mental health awareness into the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.
It is a topic that needs more awareness, said Marbella Hooper, English as a Second Language coordinator for Angleton ISD.
“I work in the schools. Talking about mental health is something we need desperately with our students,” she said. “It’s definitely something we’re all working toward. There is a very high need to have that awareness out there.”
The sponsors of the festival varied greatly among booths; many were local.
“When we first started five years ago, Clute wanted a way to give back to their community,” Adams said. “Their community is predominantly Hispanic, and they really wanted to do something for the people.”
One of the sponsors, Communities in Schools, has been a big part in the area, making sure students are well taken care of.
“Communities in Schools has partnered with BCHCC to make sure that the Hispanic Heritage Festival is successful,” Communities in Schools director of community relations Cheryl Sellers said. “Because we serve a large percentage of Hispanic families and students we want to make sure we are also a part of making sure that families and students in the communities that we serve are getting the resources that they need to be successful.”
Communities in Schools is always willing to partner with schools and organizations to reach as many students as possible Sellers said. The organization gave out pamphlets about their programs in the area.
“Our job is to make sure that every child is successful in the classroom and beyond the classroom,” Sellers said. “Any time we can partner with chambers and community resources to make sure that students needs are met, we do that.”
Another large contributor, the Boys and Girls club, out information about its programs and how to get involved. Most of the club’s programs are after school.
“We have a lot of programs that are free, so we’re trying to make sure that we can help put those parents in the best way that we can,” family engagement specialist Justin Janis said.
Another way the Boys and Girls club assists children’s education is by providing after-school tutoring and enrichment programs.
“We have ‘Power Hour,’ which is for homework assistance. We want to make sure the kids have a quiet, safe spot that’s dedicated for homework,” Janis said. “After that, we do fun enrichment activities like science experiments because kids don’t do that anymore. We also have some bilingual staff at specific sites.”
Local performers included the Ballet Folklorico group from Westside Elementary School in Angleton. The group is made up of elementary school students of all races.
“It’s great that we’re bringing Ballet Folklorico to the festival because it’s a big part of our culture,” Hooper said.
Although Hispanics make up a large majority of Brazoria County school populations, they are often underrepresented, she said.
“I believe we are almost 60 percent Hispanic in Angleton and I’m pretty sure it’s almost equal across the board. We need that cultural awareness,” Hooper said.
