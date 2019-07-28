ANGLETON
JULY 26
3:10 p.m., FM 523/North Highway 288, minor accident.
4:56 p.m., 100 block of La Laja Drive, fraud.
CLUTE
JULY 26
11:16 a.m., 500 block of South Main Street, theft.
1:09 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, reckless driving.
4:40 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, theft.
5:03 p.m., Highway 288-B, reckless driving.
5:05 p.m., 300 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
5:30 p.m., Plantation/Highway 288-B, disturbance.
9:01 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, disturbance.
10:57 p.m., 500 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 27
12:23 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
12:34 a.m., Shelby Street/CR 288, accident.
2:58 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, burglary.
10:42 a.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, theft.
FREEPORT
JULY 26
2:35 a.m., 1600 block of North Avenue S, burglary.
6:02 a.m., 4200 block of Highway 332 East, accident.
9:13 a.m., 2100 block of Victoria Street, suspicious subject.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 26
12:33 p.m., Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:46 p.m., 100 block of Buttercup Street, minor accident.
1:12 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
1:40 p.m., 500 block of That Way Street, suspicious activity.
1:41 p.m., 1300 block of Highway 332 West/Dixie Drive, minor accident.
5:29 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
6:27 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
6:42 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious person.
8:57 p.m., 400 block of Huckleberry Drive, suspicious person.
9:41 p.m., 200 block of Tearose Lane, burglary.
9:48 p.m., 400 block of This Way Street, disorderly conduct.
11:02 p.m., 100 block of 332 West, disorderly conduct.
11:42 p.m., 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, suspicious activity.
JULY 27
1:05 a.m., 100 block of This Way, suspicious activity.
1:29 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
1:40 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
3:00 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 26
1:50 p.m., Highway 36, accident.
6:01 p.m., Highway 35/CR 25, suspicious vehicle.
8:02 p.m., 13000 block of North Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 27
3:41 p.m., 700 block of Westview Street, noise complaint.
