Girl exposed to chlorine released from hospital
Journey Martinez, 6, got home from the hospital late Monday night after being exposed to chlorine at a Lake Jackson pool Friday, according to her family.
Journey was able to breathe without oxygen and her lungs showed improvement, prompting her release, her mother Juliann Martinez said. Her lungs will take at least two or three months to heal, Juliann Martinez said.
The girl was one of 12 people hospitalized after water treatment chemicals become airborne after an employee error Friday night, officials said. All of those affected besides Journey were released from CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport the next day, The Facts previously reported.
The pool reopened Tuesday after being inspected.
Wild Peach stabbing case heads to grand jury
A grand jury will hear testimony from witnesses in the July 22 stabbing death of Heather Myers today, Brazoria County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
The 24-year-old woman was stabbed at her residence last month where she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brandon Allen Black was arrested and charged with her murder that day and remains in the Brazoria County jail on a $500,000 bond, court records show.
Authorities believe an argument between Myers, her mother and Black escalated. Snelgrove said no other new information has been released in the investigation.
Highway 288-B project could restart this month
The long-idle resurfacing project on Highway 288-B between Clute and Freeport could start again this month, the state transportation department said.
Texas Department of Transportation officials and the contractor have been negotiating to resolve several issues pertaining to the project, state agency spokesman Danny Perez said via email.
Construction could resume later this month, he said.
Construction began last summer on the project to remove and replace existing concrete pavement on Highway 288-B. The concrete sections on the inner lanes of the road were replaced and construction crews left early this year.
The project includes all of the roadways entering and exiting the cloverleaf, including Highway 288-B, Highway 288 and Highway 332. The work is estimated to cost about $13.9 million.
