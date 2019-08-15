RICHWOOD — City staff proposed increasing the base charge of residents’ water bills by at least $3.46 a month after residents approved $4 million of debt to fund necessary repairs to the city’s water system.
The minimum water bill is based on 2,000 gallons of water use, Finance Director John Washburn said. The current base bill is $24.40 and with this recommendation, it would increase to $28.22.
For every 1,000 gallons of use beyond the minimum, the charge would increase from $4.35 to $4.53.
This increase should make progress on the debt the city’s utility fund is already in and fund necessary expenses, Washburn said.
At Monday night’s budget workshop, Public Works Director Clif Custer informed council of his two major predicted expenses for the next fiscal year, including a sewer camera that can cost up to $13,500 and a groundwater well preventative maintenance program for up to $20,000.
The sewer camera would detect problematic areas in the sewer and allow Richwood to do some wastewater “leg work” rather than paying an engineering firm to do it, Custer said. This will help the city identify where its sewage system is infiltrated by rainwater and save money in the long run, he said.
Councilman Mark Brown said he feels like infiltration is one of their biggest expenses and taking steps to mitigate that issue will greatly help the fund.
One of Richwood’s wells failed last year, which is an expensive problem, Custer said. The maintenance program will pull out system piping and check everything at a cost of $7,500 to $10,000 if there are no problems, he said.
Repairs would come out of other funds, Custer said.
Staff was still determining the final rate increase amount to generate the required revenue to pay for the voter-approved bond issuance and rate increase of 18 cents per 1,000 gallons from Brazos Water Authority, according to meeting documents.
“The objective is to limit the rate increase to cover only the necessary cost increases, debt issuance, increased necessary chemical supplies, and a sewer camera to minimize the financial impact on residents,” Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said in the letter to city council.
Before voting on the $4 million of debt to build a water plant on the north side of the city to fix water pressure issues and bring the city’s water system into state compliance, former city manager Michael Coon said the debt issuance should increase water bills by less than $6 a month.
The proposed increase of $3.46 is on the low end of that, Councilwoman Melissa Strawn said. If staff asks for a $4.50 or $5 increase, residents may be happy that they’re coming in at the lower end of the expected increase range, she said.
But if they don’t increase the water bills enough, residents might get upset if they ask for another $2 in a year, Strawn said.
There is still a lot of work for staff to do between now and Sept. 16, when the rate will be officially adopted, Washburn said by phone Wednesday.
“You need to hold the line and improve it, there’s no doubt about that,” Washburn said to the council Monday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.