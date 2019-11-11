The Battle of San Jacinto concluded the active warfare with Mexico in which Texas settlers sought their independence from Mexico, but skirmishes and disagreements continued.
Albert Sidney Johnston was in Kentucky to visit relatives and friends when he learned Texas President Mirabeau B. Lamar planned to renew a more active war to end this harassment.
Johnston quickly returned to Texas, offering his services as a soldier. But no real confrontation occurred, and he returned to Kentucky.
He assured officials and friends that he would make his services available to Texas when he was needed, but in the meantime, he wanted to pursue his courtship of Eliza Griffin.
The beautiful 18-year-old was a popular belle, a cousin of his late wife whose faultless poise, grace and intelligence had attracted a nu mber of suitors, including the scions of some of Kentucky’s finest families.
One friend described the beautiful brunette as the most charming woman in Louisville.
Endowed with both musical and artistic talent, she was also well-trained in social accomplishments.
At 18, she was just half Johnston’s age, but he was still handsome, dashing and well-built, and was held in high esteem for his character and deeds, in Texas and the United States.
Johnston was well aware, however, that his financial position would not be a strong point in his courtship, and that her father would also consider Mexico’s continued threat to Texas’ independence a further deterrent to approval.
In Texas, Sam Houston had again been elected as the country’s president and had rapidly reversed most of what Johnston viewed as the improvements his predecessor, Mirabeau B. Lamar, had made in dealing with Mexico.
This included ignoring what many Texans — including Johnston — considered unconscionable provocations, in order to preserve the peace.
Although public opinion in Texas called for a showdown with Mexico, Houston’s policy would extend only as far as Texas’ defense.
Then came the news that San Antonio had fallen to the Mexican troops, and Johnston once more returned to his chosen homeland.
He was still on his way, however, when President Houston directed in 1842 that Gen. Alexander Somervell lead Texas troops to invade Mexico to retaliate for three raids on Texas, providing the expedition appeared feasible.
About 700 men eagerly volunteered to take part in raids that might provide them with both plunder and glory. They captured Laredo, but a few days later the number of troops had dwindled to approximately 500.
Fearing his expedition was facing disaster, Somervell ordered them to disband and return home. Only 189 of them obeyed this order, while 308 others continued on to Mexico.
The latter group faced disaster a few days later, with 36 of them killed in a battle with the Mexicans. The remainder surrendered to the enemy, with some 186 of them escaping. The remaining men were marched to the Mexican interior.
There, Mexican leaders determined one in 10 of the prisoners would be killed, ordering them to draw beans to determine who would die.
Those who drew black beans would forfeit their lives to a firing squad, while the remainder would be marched to Perote Prison, where they were to be held indefinitely.
Although a few prisoners managed to escape, those who survived their lengthy incarceration were not released until Sept. 16, 1844.
Incensed when they learned of their fellow Texans’ fate, a number of Johnston’s friends urged him to seek the office of president of the Republic, but he refused.
Instead, he concentrated on efforts to improve his financial affairs.
He was in love with Eliza, and wanted to marry her. That meant he would need a suitable home in order to bring her to Texas as his bride.
He had spent his entire adult life as a soldier, but now he needed to become a planter. Having sold his property in the United States, he joined a friend, Albert T. Birnley, in purchasing property known as the China Grove Plantation near the center of Brazoria County.
Originally owned by Warren D.C. Hall, this land was on Oyster Creek, a few miles north of what some years later would become Angleton.
Hall had been involved in the Texas’ affairs since 1812. He had been a member of the Mexican Republican Army in the Gutierrez-Magee expedition and had also taken part in filibustering operations and in business in the colonial era.
Like many Texans of that time, he had more land than he could pay taxes on, and the property called China Grove was under a court judgment he didn’t have sufficient cash to pay.
Johnston and Birnley looked over the property, were agreeably surprised by its potential and decided to buy it. It was here that Johnston planned to build the home to which he would bring his new wife.
In letters to Eliza and others, Johnston wrote that China Grove included 4,428 acres of rich prairie land that would provide fine pasture for cattle, as well as offering a perfect area for planting sugar cane.
It also included 1,500 acres of cotton land, he wrote. Some 200 to 400 acres of this had been cleared and had a gin, fences and other improvements.
Johnston described its location as “very convenient to market,” pointing out that it was located about 35 miles overland from Galveston and just a dozen miles “from the navigable waters of the bay.”
Next week: Johnston and Eliza settle at China Grove.
