FREEPORT
More than 2,000 miles away from his home in Maine, Mark David has been able to find friends and a family at the Salvation Army.
When David retired, he sold his flower shop to embark on a tour of the country, only to lose his car and every dime he had when he reached Texas. With nowhere else to go, he’s been staying at the Salvation Army shelter for about five weeks while they help him get back on his feet.
David is one of about 30 clients the Salvation Army is assisting right now — including about 13 people who now stay at the facility during the day, said Capt. Justin Vincent, the commanding officer of the Salvation Army’s Brazoria County unit in Freeport.
It’s a new development Vincent and his staff came up with around the time public parks were closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Some shelter clients have jobs to go to during the day, but for those that don’t, the Salvation Army has turned its meeting hall into a makeshift day center.
“We wanted to give them a safe place where they could practice social distancing because the only alternative was to walk around different stores and just kind of be out on the street, and out on the street is not a safe place to be when there’s a viral pandemic,” Vincent said.
Under normal circumstances, the Salvation Army shelter building is in use from about 5:30 p.m. until 8 a.m., at which point people leave for work or to spend the day in a public park, Vincent said. Now, shelter clients have the option of walking over to the meeting hall, which is bigger than the shelter’s common room, offering more space for people to maintain safe social distancing, he said.
“They’re able to kind of keep good distance between themselves,” he said. “It is kind of the best option right now.”
There’s plenty to do to fill up clients’ time. The Salvation Army has fabric for sewing cloth masks, books to read and games to play — though they’ll accept any board games people might like to donate — a couple of computers, access to news and more, Vincent said. Clients are also volunteering to help with facility upkeep such as disinfecting the living spaces or doing the dishes after meals, which are provided from the attached kitchen three times daily — once more than the usual two meals per day, he said.
“Eventually we kind of found our stride in making sure they have enough things to keep them motivated and moving during the day so that they wouldn’t be static and wouldn’t be getting cabin fever,” Vincent said.
As much as Salvation Army staff tries to keep their clients busy, however, there are still risks of anxiety and depression — and people who have access to substances turning to them for comfort, he said.
“Normally in a shelter situation, people are depressed, anxious,” Vincent said. “In the midst of a crisis — 100 times that.”
Staff do what they can to combat those risks by keeping clients busy, comfortable, and informed, and by continuing to be compassionate, he said.
As a safety precaution, the shelter is not taking in new people until they have better equipment and methods to screen people for COVID-19, including contactless thermometers, Vincent said. Fortunately, they haven’t had many new requests, he said.
“People are finding places to be,” he said.
Before coronavirus, the Salvation Army shelter was at capacity, but they’ve seen some clients leave to go stay with family members or simply because they don’t want to be in a homeless shelter during a pandemic, Vincent said.
“The capacity is 34 beds; right now we probably have, like, 27 or 28 people,” he said. “The normal capacity is not necessarily reflective of what our capacity is during this.”
The reason for that is some of the spaces the Salvation Army might normally be able to use must be set aside for the event that somebody does contract the virus and needs to be isolated, he said. The family dorm unit in the shelter, designed to accommodate two families who can share a bathroom and small common area, is among the space that’s on reserve, he said.
The Salvation Army thrift store is closed until further notice, and available space there is functioning as a potential surge plan, Vincent said.
“We’re working on plans to increase our shelter, but that may be something that’s down the road a ways,” Vincent said. “It depends on what the needs of the community are as this thing continues.”
In the meantime, the Salvation Army has decreased the hours its social services office is open, now operating on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule, and staff members are trying to meet people at the door rather than have them come in as before, Vincent said.
“Our shelter has not operated differently other than just making sure cleaning schedules are increased and making sure that we have everything we need,” he said. “The day center’s kind of our biggest change and challenge.”
Challenging as these times are, the organization is working to do what it can — and for clients like David, they’re able to make a difference.
“Things can change in a heartbeat,” David said. “Things can turn around in a minute, and you need people like the captain, you need places like this. They do so much good, not just for us but for the community in general. It gives a safety net for everybody in Freeport.”
