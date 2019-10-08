LAKE JACKSON — Police could offer few details after someone apparently fired a gun in the parking lot of a Lake Jackson apartment complex.
A 911 caller said at about 8 p.m. Sunday, he saw a white car pass by the apartment office and a man running after the car, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Bryan Sidebottom said. The caller heard what is believed to be gunshots, he said.
The caller lost sight of both the car and person, Sidebottom said. When officers responded to the 400 block of Highway 332, they found shell casings, Sidebottom said.
Police are not aware of any injuries after the incident, he said. He could not say how many shell casings were found.
Police are still working to locate and interview witnesses, Sidebottom said, and the incident remains under investigation.
It is “very uncommon” to have two shootings in one weekend in Lake Jackson, Sidebottom said, referring to the shooting Saturday evening that hospitalized a man in the 400 block of Flag Lake Drive.
Police will look at all investigative leads to both incidents, he said.
