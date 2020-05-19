FREEPORT — One of the Rotary Club’s missions is to keep an ear to the community and to help fill their needs, a Rotary club official said. That inspired Angleton Rotary Club to purchase and donate face masks to local organizations, including the Salvation Army.
“People like the Salvation Army and the food pantries are coming into contact with the public every day,” Angleton Rotary President-Elect Sara Richards said. “We want to protect their volunteers that are stepping up to provide a wonderful service to people in need.”
Richards, along with past president Gerry Mosqueda, stopped by the Salvation Army on Monday to deliver 30 masks for staff members.
The masks are breathable, one-ply T-shirt material and washable, Richards said. While not medical grade, they can help protect people and remind them not to touch their faces, she said.
They have 250 masks to give away, and have been distributing them to county agencies and providers including the Brazoria County Dream Center, ActionS, Brazosport Cares, Angleton ISD and the St. Thomas Food Pantry, Richards said. The number of masks given is based on the need of the agency, she said.
“I think Rotary Club is just taking a strong stance about showing the community that we want to step up and help protect our community,” Richards said.
Rotary Clubs across the county are huge supporters of the Salvation Army, and that support goes a long way, said Capt. Justin Vincent, the commanding officer of the Salvation Army’s Brazoria County unit.
“We could not do what we do … without the Rotary clubs because the Rotary clubs are kind of like all of our big brothers that have been doing this for … over 100 years,” he said.
Since COVID began, the Salvation Army has seen an uptick in people needing assistance, and though they’ve limited their hours to Monday, Wednesday and Friday and are meeting more people at the door rather than letting them all walk inside, they’re still working to meet those needs, Vincent said. The shelter is still unable to take in new people, as a precaution for those who are already staying there, he said.
“If we could create a way that we could safely bring people in, we’d do that,” he said. “We don’t serve the community well, and we certainly don’t serve our population that we have currently well, by bringing people in at this time. Hopefully soon that’s something we can do.”
A church has already given a donation of masks for the Salvation Army clients, and having these masks donated for the staff will make an “absolutely huge” difference in helping the organization care for their clients, Vincent said.
“We want to protect all of our staff members, but also, we have a whole population in here that, you know, vulnerable populations,” Vincent said. “In an effort to make sure they are safe from us, who go home, and who go shopping and things like that — it’s not just our way of protecting ourselves, it’s our way of protecting our clients.”
