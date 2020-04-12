LAKE JACKSON — Investigators believe they solved a string of vehicle burglaries while arresting a 19-year-old Clute man on another charge, Lake Jackson police said.
Lake Jackson police arrested Isaiah Gutierrez and charged him with felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, stemming from the weekend theft of a purse with the victim’s information still inside, Lt. Carey Lankford said.
When police served Gutierrez with an arrest warrant Friday evening, they found items reported stolen during vehicle burglaries Wednesday through Friday in the Indian Warrior Trail and Plum Circle neighborhoods off Lake Road, Lankford said.
Police had suspected Gutierrez after seeing residential video of the burglaries, which all took place in the evening to late evening hours, Lankford said.
It appears only unlocked vehicles were burglarized, he said. Items stolen included clothing, shoes, backpacks and at least one wallet containing personal identifying information, Lankford said.
“We don’t have evidence that he used the credit cards, but he was in possession,” Lankford said.
The felony for which Gutierrez has been charged is punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000, Lankford said. Gutierrez has not been charged with any of the vehicle burglaries, which remain under investigation.
Gutierrez also is charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than a gram, which would be another state jail felony, Lankford said.
Gutierrez remained in the Brazoria County jail Saturday on $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.
