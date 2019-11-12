Residents should be aware of cold, windy weather as they begin their day today, conditions that could lead to downed tree limbs and power outages, Brazoria County and the National Weather Service warned.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until at least 2 p.m. today for parts of coastal Brazoria County, including Lake Jackson, Freeport, Clute and Surfside Beach, according to the advisory.
North 20 to 35 mph winds with gusts up to 45 mph are expected, which could blow around unsecured objects, the advisory states.
Inland parts of the county, including Angleton, West Columbia and Sweeny, faced a wind advisory until 6 a.m. today with gusts of 35 mph expected, according to the advisory.
A freeze should come in tonight or Wednesday morning, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Temperatures were expected to dip dramatically from 78 degrees Monday to 36 degrees by this morning, and they will get lower tonight, according to the weather service. The predicted low is 31 degrees tonight in Angleton, 32 degrees in Lake Jackson and a few degrees higher toward the coast, according to the service’s forecast.
Sebesta spent Monday afternoon moving plants to his barn and covering pipes that would be in danger of bursting, he said.
“Pets, plants, pipes,” Sebesta said, are the three things residents should worry about if they might be affected by the freeze.
“Keep your pets in a warm spot and cover plants that you don’t want nipped,” he said.
Though it has been wet for days, Sebesta hopes the precipitation and freezing temperatures do not combine to create a more dangerous situation, he said.
The Houston/Galveston National Weather Service office was closed and could not be reached for further comment Monday.
