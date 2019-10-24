SARGENT — A 32-year-old West Columbia woman who was charged with murder in the death of her 4-year-old son was using methamphetamines at the time of the incident, authorities said.
Tiffany Paige Bryan parked her red Camaro just off FM 457 shortly before 3 a.m. Oct. 16 at a boat storage facility near Sargent, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Matagorda County District Attorney’s office. The criminal complaint states Bryan told the officer at the scene she had used methamphetamines and Xanax earlier in the day and decided to stop her car instead of continuing home.
At some point, Bryan’s 4-year-old son got out of the car and wandered onto the highway, where a Chevy pickup hit and killed the boy, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
The driver of the pickup stopped and tried to help the child, court records state, and the driver told authorities there were no adults with the boy “for several minutes” while he was administering first aid.
Authorities found a substance inside Bryan’s car that tested positive for methamphetamine as well as a needle outside the driver’s side door, according to court records.
Bryan was arrested and remains in the Matagorda County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
If convicted of the murder charge, Bryan faces up to life in prison.
