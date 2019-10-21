DANBURY - Candidates for Danbury’s chief of police position were recently discussed during a City Council meeting in a closed session.
“Although we have no dates or times for future interviews, we have interviewed three people and I believe we have some promising candidates,” councilwoman Heather Martin said.
Martin believes the chief position has been hard to fill due to competition with other municipalities.
“It’s challenging in a small city with a small police budget,” Martin said. “I hope we get the position filled within the next month or so.”
Filling the position of police chief is difficult even in a small town ,Martin said.
“(Council)has to choose carefully,” Martin said. “We need to get out of this limbo and move forward as a city and a police department.”
Also during the council meeting, a memorandum of understanding between Danbury ISD and the local police force was presented and passed by council.
The MOU is for Danbury’s new police department to be implemented in the area public schools. It will create an agreement between all entities in all jurisdictions between the two police departments. Terry Ross has been named Danbury ISD’s chief of police.
“He is the only officer for all the schools,” Martin said. “We are still in the early stages with no definite finishing date.”
Greg Anderson, superintendent for Danbury ISD, made the decision to have the MOU signed and implemented without his signature.
Danbury Mayor Melinda Strong proposed a “rainy day fund” of $50,000 that would be set aside as emergency money for the city. The money will come from the unused funds from the 2019 general budget.
“The city is in great shape,” Strong said. “I think we need to start back like we used to do. We have a policy here that each year we try to put some money in savings.”
No final decision was made on the creation of the emergency account. Council will wait for bank proposals and will discuss it again at the next council meeting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.