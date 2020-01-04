ANGLETON
Although Christmas is over, three Christmas trees remain in the front yard of Mindy Red’s house. They are not decorated with ornaments, instead featuring the faces of people lost to distracted and impaired drivers.
Red developed the idea a few years ago but began her project in November.
“The idea came from the crime victims tree the courthouse does, and I feel that impaired driving sometimes gets pushed to the side as a crime,” Red said. “I wanted to bring comfort to these people and shine light on this crime.”
Red believes all impaired and distracted driving deaths are preventable.
“These wrecks were not accidents,” Red said, referencing the faces on the trees. “Every one of these was a choice made by somebody and they all could’ve been here.”
Eleven years ago, Red lost her daughter Michelle to a drunken driver while she was driving home from a friend’s house in Houston.
“The impaired driver lost control of the vehicle and went between two trees and hit our daughter head-on,” Red said. “The pain doesn’t go away. You learn to deal with it, but it’s never gone.”
Red reached out to people on Facebook to submit their lost loved ones’ photos and stories. Her Facebook profile is listed as Mindy Mckinney Red and is open to anyone, she said.
“On my first post, only one person responded,” Red said. “I put a few different posts out mid-December and now it’s grown to over 250 pictures.”
The first person to reach out to Red was Aliyah Rudoff-Hitchcock, who lost her father to a drunken driver while he was driving on Interstate 610.
“I share my story because if other people hear it they won’t risk drinking and driving,” she said. “I wanted my dad to be a part of it because when you talk about it, it becomes more real. It affects everyone. Drunk drivers do not discriminate.”
Along with Rudoff-Hitchcock, Red now has joined Mothers Against Drunk Driving and gives speeches to various places where she believes she can impact people.
“Now I speak at Victim Impact Panels, I do prison ministry where I tell my daughter’s story to bring her to life,” she said. “I’ve had offenders tell me they don’t think of the long-term impacts their crimes have.”
Red wants to show offenders and possible offenders their crimes leave a lasting pain.
“One of my goals is to show people once the sentencing is over, maybe even 10 or 20 years down the road, it never goes away,” she said. “The crash date will come up or a holiday and no matter how long it’s been, there will still be that empty chair, that sadness is still there.”
Some of the people killed were not driving or on the road.
“I met a lady where her son was riding on a bicycle on the sidewalk and the car came up on the sidewalk,” Red said. “Another person was in their house and the car drove into their home.”
Impaired and distracted driving consists of more than people under the influence.
“Phones are such a problem. There is no text message that important to where you need to text and drive. Pull over if it’s necessary,” Red said. “You can go the lengths of multiple football fields in a minute. If you’re looking down at your phone, a lot can happen in less than a minute.”
There is no age range for the victims Red said.
“We have babies, grandparents — this crime doesn’t discriminate against race, religion, nothing,” she said. “You are never safe from an impaired driver. They can go on sidewalks, into houses — nothing on their path is safe.”
In Brazoria County, services such as cabs and ride-sharing are limited.
“Houston has cabs, Uber, Lyft but we have friends down here,” Red said. “Even if they get mad because you called them at 2 or 3 in the morning, you would rather have a mad friend than that same friend attend your funeral.”
In order to avoid the dangers of drunk driving, Red believes people should always plan ahead.
“Once you drink, your plan goes out the window. You feel like Superman after you’ve had that drink,” Red said. “If you plan before you start drinking, you can save a life. It might even be your own.”
