Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the information regarding this year's school graduation date.
DANBURY — Danbury ISD Board of Trustees unanimously decided to pay staff throughout school closure, whether or not they are working.
The resolution was unanimously passed during a meeting Monday to allow all employees to be paid at their regular wages, whether or not they are currently working, Danbury ISD Superintendent’s Secretary Lisa Menard said.
All of the board members met in a well-spaced room and the public was invited to attend via Zoom.
Superintendent Nancy Sandlin hopes to bring the district safely back together as soon as possible, she said.
“We’re going to work as fast as we can, and we hope that the kids can come back because we miss them,” Sandlin said.
Given the current circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic, the board concluded that they cannot yet determine the next gathering date to be on the calendar for this year. Next year's high school graduation day will be on Memorial Day, which the board unanimously agreed upon.
“We are trying to have school graduation before Memorial Day,” Sandlin said. “We pushed it as far forward as possible and it seems that we’ll get to have graduation on Memorial Day.”
As the school closures led to wage and budget concerns, the board discussed how they will pay employees and substitute teachers during this time period.
“Considering many came in part-time and worked extra hours, there needs to be a vote to have people get paid,” Sandlin said.
They also unanimously passed a motion allowing long-term substitutes to be paid as long as they are working, Menard said.
The board previously discussed incentives for resignation in the case layoffs are needed.
The exact salary incentives were still being debated, as trustees agreed incentives could look like a forced retirement, as opposed to a layoff. The board unanimously decided to delay that action.
“Our lawyers are recommending that we rescind the February 24th board action related to salary incentives,” Sandlin said. “One reason is because of the pandemic, and another reason is that we do not have anyone who has expressed interest.”
This will give them time to talk about what their lawyers can do, she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.