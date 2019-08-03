ANGLETON
Woman injured in rollover
A single-vehicle crash sent a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon, police said.
A woman in her 50s driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck southbound on Highway 288, south of Highway 35, veered off the roadway and the truck rolled over, Angleton Police Cpl. Cameron Parsons said. The crash happened before 4 p.m., a witness said.
A witness said another driver was texting and driving and cut off the truck, causing the woman to veer to the right and leave the roadway, Parsons said. The driver overcorrected trying to get back on the highway and the truck rolled over, he said.
An ambulance took the woman to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Parsons said. There was no one else in her vehicle and the crash did not affect traffic, he said.
