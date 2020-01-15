ALVIN — Students in Brazoria County can attend a traditional public school, a private school or be homeschooled, but one choice students in southern Brazoria County do not currently have is attending a charter school in the area. Community officials are now looking to change that.
Lion’s Academy board of directors met with the public Saturday to discuss the proposed seventh- through 12th-grade charter school, which would be in Brazoria County. Although the gathering was smaller than expected, those who attended echoed the data the board received from public surveys it sent out: People want a choice in schooling, Superintendent Kathy Goodwin said.
“That was the main thing,” Goodwin said. “(Giving people) a choice because right now, you go to a private (school) and have to pay for the private (school). So, it is either a large ISD or nothing. … People need a choice, and the school systems are too large for some people.”
At the meeting, the board received feedback and answered questions the public had about the charter school, which would open in August 2021.
One question people wondered was why the board decided to focus on seventh- through 12th graders as opposed to younger students. Goodwin said that is because there is already a lot of attention focused on younger kids and the board wanted to attend to the needs of older students.
“We are going to be focusing on elevating students’ education so that they can be college-, career- and/or military-ready,” Chief Operations Officer Angela Portis-Woodson previously told The Facts. “We will be offering things that our ISD schools are offering but giving (the community) an opportunity to make a choice in receiving education in a smaller setting.”
At Lion’s Academy, students would be assessed and given an education plan specific to the student’s individual requirements, according to its Facebook page.
Portis-Woodson said the meeting was very productive, and the public gave feedback in regard to their needs and wants in the current educational system.
“The biggest takeaway we got was that parents were definitely interested in hearing more about a charter school in Brazoria,” Portis-Woodson said. “That made us feel really good.”
With the meeting concluded, the board now plans to send its grant application to the Texas Education Agency by Jan. 21 and will know if the application has been approved for funding in August. During that same month, the board will determine the location of the charter, given the feedback received from the community, Goodwin said.
“Once we comprise all of the surveys and all of the … word-of-mouth contacts, we will let the community decide (the location),” Goodwin said. “We just need to get the word out … that there needs to be a choice … and people need to talk to their officials.”
To learn more about Lion’s Academy, visit www.facebook.com/LionsacademyBC/.
