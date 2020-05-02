OYSTER CREEK — Shauntae Johnston worried about being arrested if she went through with a planned fundraising concert Saturday, so her icehouse hosted a civil rights rally instead.
Johnston planned to host a concert with local musicians in order to raise money to help save her business, the Bad “S” Icehouse in Oyster Creek, but canceled the event Saturday morning after being served first with a cease and desist and later a restraining order by Brazoria County officials.
Instead, the gun-rights group Open Carry Texas stepped in to host an event of its own after hearing of Johnston's situation through social media.
“She can’t host any social gatherings and that’s what they were trying to call her event,” Open Carry Texas Vice President David Amad said, referring to the court complaints, in a video posted to the bar's social media account Saturday morning.
The restraining order specifically prohibited a social gathering, but officials can’t prohibit “constitutionally protected activities like Second Amendment rallies and First Amendment protests,” which is how Open Carry Texas characterized its event — a civil rights group protesting in support of constitutional rights, Amad said in the video.
“They set up the rules, we simply played by them,” Amad said. “Can’t help it if we beat them at their own game.”
Johnston sold take-out food and drinks through the windows of her establishment, which the order said she was still allowed to do. Dozens of people gathered in the large parking area and on adjacent private property, doing business with Johnston and showing support.
Brazoria County resident Penny Freeman came out to support Johnston’s business, though she’d never been to the icehouse before, she said.
“We hope that the county leadership will understand that we are not slaves,” Freeman said. “We don’t take orders from them. We want our children to live in a free country and the state of Texas should be free.”
Open Carry Texas also created a GoFundMe campaign to help Johnston, whom Amad described as a hardworking woman with a mom and pop business just trying to stay afloat.
“Today, the issue is taking care of Shauntae Johnston and her business because she needs it, and it’s just plain old right,” Amad said.
While many people disagree with county officials and are upset with how they’ve handled the situation, no malice is intended, Amad said.
Several of the Open Carry Texas members were openly carrying guns and assault rifles, in accordance with their constitutional right, but had no intention to use them unless in self-defense, he said.
“There’s a lot of people out there that are looking to start trouble,” Amad said. “Not us. Not us.”
