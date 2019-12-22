FREEPORT — The city tabled a proposal to approve creating a utility district on land purchased by a Houston developer in 2013, citing a need for more time to agree to the terms, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
The discussion on the long-vacant urban renewal tract has been slow but is progressing, Kelty said.
“We addressed the creation of Freeport Municipal Utility District No. 1,” Mayor Brooks Bass said. “City council tabled that motion until Jan. 6.”
Creating a municipal utility district would allow the developer to fund the project through bonds, paid by homeowners of residences on the property as a MUD tax. The city wants the economic growth, but would like to make sure it’s done with the city’s best interest in mind, Kelty said.
The owner of the property, Clinton Wong, is a developer and president of Skymark Development, a real estate development and management company.
Wong purchased the 327-acre tract in 2013 for $1.2 million from the city, The Facts previously reported. His vision was to turn it into Freeport Enterprise Park, which would be divided into light industrial and residential uses.
The $1.2 million was $100,000 more than the long-vacant tract’s appraised value of $1.1 million, The Facts previously reported.
“I believe in this area, and I believe in all the growth and development happening in Freeport and this entire region right now,” Wong previously told The Facts.
Wong’s proposal also included 125 single-family homes, which would bring about $10 million in new development, according to his plans.
After years of waiting and frustrated city officials, Wong began development of a light industrial park — not residences — on the property between Velasco Boulevard and Skinner Street.
Another development of a 13-acre residential subdivision with 65 to 70 homes on Second Street near Brazosport High School is something Wong hoped to include in the utility district agreement this past week — an entirely separate project from the renewal tract — but the city didn’t feel completely comfortable with that, Kelty said.
Wong made a proposal in executive session but council was not satisfied with what had been proposed, Kelty said.
Attempts to reach Wong were unsuccessful.
George Kidwell, chairman of the Velasco Drainage District board of directors, said drainage plans were already approved for the 13-acre development project, though he was not aware Wong most recently tried to include that project into the MUD.
“There has to be an easement for the drainage district that Wong wants to construct (for the MUD),” Kidwell said. “If he uses our plan and we get the easement we require, then everything else is between him and the city. As far as the 13-acre development just east of the high school, we already approved those developments.”
Bass said council wanted to review more information before deciding upon the important issue. In doing so, he said they are safeguarding the interests of the city, which is their duty.
“There’s still additional work that needs to be done on the resolution that Mr. Wong is asking for,” Kelty said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to advance in economic growth. We need to keep that dialogue open and keep moving in the right direction. We’ve been working on it for quite some time, and I don’t know if it will be ready for action on Jan. 6, but it’ll be on the agenda.”
