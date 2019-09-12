OYSTER CREEK — Residents should see much change in their property tax bills but will pay more for water and sewage service under proposals finalized by City Council.
Minimum water bills for residents, based on 2,000-gallon usage, will increase from $28.13 to $30.57, according to the city. Commercial minimum water bills, based on 5,000-gallon usage, will increase from $46.86 to $63.98.
The increases are necessary because the city has been absorbing increases in the cost of providing water and sewage service to residents and it is time for the fees to catch up, Finance Director Lanita Chitwood said.
The proposed tax rate for the upcoming year is 29.3 cents per $100 of appraised property value, which is the effective tax rate, according to budget documents. The effective rate is that which will bring in the same amount of revenue as the current year from property on the tax rolls both years.
Mayor Justin Mills originally wanted to decrease the tax rate to offset the higher water fees, but was satisfied with the effective rate since it would not raise tax bills across the board, he said.
The 2019-20 budget includes some big upcoming projects the city wanted to fund, including clearing reeds from the creeks and construction on city entrance signs.
Council is scheduled to approve the budget when it meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Oyster Creek City Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.