Angleton native Drew Tipton has been nominated to be a federal judge by President Donald Trump, a press release from the White House announced Wednesday.
Drew Tipton, a partner with the Baker Hostetler law firm in Houston, will serve on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, which includes Houston and Galveston. The appointment requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta is excited for Tipton, whom he’s known for about 50 years, he said.
“I think it’s outstanding to see a local, hometown guy that does well,” Sebesta said. “I grew up with Drew’s family. … I’ve known him 45 to 50 years. We play golf together once a year. He’s a good guy; he comes from a fantastic family.”
U.S. senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both Republicans, recommended Tipton for the bench after considering candidates submitted by the Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee, a bipartisan group of top attorneys in Texas who review potential nominees for vacant judiciary positions, according to a news release by Cornyn’s office in Washington, D.C.
“I am grateful Drew Tipton has been nominated to the federal bench,” Cruz said in a written statement. “Drew’s expertise and commitment to the rule of law will serve Texans well. I look forward to his speedy confirmation in the Senate.”
Tipton’s practice focuses on complex labor, employment and trade-secret litigation, according to a statement from the White House.
“He’s a smart guy and I think he will be a very thoughtful, fair judge. I’m very proud of him,” Sebesta said.
Before practicing law, Tipton earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and his law degree from the South Texas of College Law in Houston, according to the White House news release.
He also served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps and spent five years as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey of the Southern District of Texas, the release states.
Brazoria County Bar Association treasurer and fellow Baker Hostetler attorney Cody Vasut said he’s been privileged to work with closely with Tipton the last eight years.
“I have had the privilege to know Drew my whole life,” Vasut said in statement. “His dad baptized me.
“It is great to see an Angleton graduate appointed to the federal bench. Drew is a principled conservative jurist to the core. We need more judges like him.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.