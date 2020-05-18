CLUTE — Brazosport ISD students will have their school days extended by 30 minutes next academic year, the district's trustees decided during their regular meeting Monday night.
The decision comes after students were not able to attend classes on campus from March 16 through the scheduled end of the current school year because of coronavirus, and adding 30 minutes to each school day would provide for an extra 14 days’ worth of time for high school campuses and 15 days’ worth for the other campuses, Superintendent Danny Massey said. The current schedule allows for an extra two and three days of additional time, he said.
“Additional time will allow for more intervention, enrichment and social and emotional learning,” Massey said. “At this time we are preparing for … the next school year with 100 percent face-to-face instruction.”
With the extra 30 minutes added to each school day, the new hours will be 8:05 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. for elementary campuses, Clute Intermediate and Lanier Middle School, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for secondary campuses, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the Lighthouse Learning Center and Brazos Success Academy.
Board Secretary Jerry Adkins asked how the change will affect students who participate in off-campus extracurricular activities after school.
“I don’t see them being able to leave at 3:30 and still make wherever they’re gonna go to participate in whatever activity,” he said.
There is a rule that students are allowed to get out early for extracurricular purposes, though not more than 10 days per school year, Massey said.
Despite his concern, Adkins agreed with the need for extra time, he said.
Board member Patty Sayes believes the transition will be difficult, but there’s no other way, she said.
“I think it’s gonna be difficult on the students and on the parents and the teachers, but it’s just not an ideal situation,” she said. “But I just don’t think there’s any other way and I think the option that y’all chose is the ideal option to get through this difficult time.”
