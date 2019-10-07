Sam Bryan, who had inherited the Durazno Plantation property from his father, Joel Bryan, in 1903, willed half of it on his own death to his daughter, Louella Stratton Bryan Burroughs and half to a nephew, Samuel Irwin Stratton.
In a history of the plantation, written a century later, James L. Smith wrote that the property was partitioned in a lawsuit heard in 1924.
The decision in that suit granted Mrs. Burroughs the northwest 265 acres, which contained a portion of the slave quarters and the sugar mill site. She also received several tenant homes located on both portions of the land.
Her part of the Durazno property went at her death to Louella B. Burroughs, who subsequently willed it to Teresa Lewis Learned, the great-granddaughter of Guy Bryan, nephew of Stephen F. Austin, who was original owner of this tract.
Mrs. Nannie Stringfellow deeded the southwest 265 acres of this property to her nephew, Percival T. Beacroft, in 1988.
In 1988, Beacroft began work on improving the grounds around the house, with the intention of opening the site to the public. His plan never came to fruition, however, as the residence there burned to the ground in a fire on July 18, 1991.
This residence had been built in 1909 to replace the original plantation home built there for Joel and Lavinia Bryan and their family. Its construction included a portion of Durazno’s original office building and log kitchen.
Beacroft described the residence built at that time as “a large, rambling, Gulf Coast, turn-of-the-century house with big spaces, deep galleries and terrific breezes that came off the Gulf … a home valuable to the history of Texas.”
It was described by another source as having been 4,000 square feet in size, with construction of heart pine and cypress wood.
According to this account, it included two of the original home’s rooms and the original detached kitchen. In an interview in the latter years of her life, however, another descendant said she was unable to remember its having a separated kitchen during her childhood.
The original home at Durazno was a typical one-story log house with a shingled roof and fireplaces, she said. It was surrounded by other buildings that served as an office, repair shops, kitchen and rows of slave cabins.
The foundation of the old sugar mill as well as old cisterns were reminders of Texas’ early years, when the Bryan family lived there.
An article that appeared in Heritage magazine mentioned the natural beauty of the property, including “many large moss-hung live oaks” as well as “one spectacular tree (that) has six trunks.”
Thanks to Percival Beacroft’s work, Durazno was listed in 1980 among properties added to the National Register of Historic Places. News stories in connection with this listing mentioned Beacroft’s plan to open the property to the public as a memorial to the area’s p ast.
The Brazosport Facts printed a lengthy article and a photo of the home on November 16, 1988, noting in its headline that the restoration project was a “labor of love” for Beacroft, the developer.
This story provides a brief history of the plantation site that was cleared and developed by “young Joel” Bryan before his marriage to his stepfather’s niece, Lavinia Perry.
Noting that Joel Bryan was living there at the time of his death, and that seven of his children had been born there, the article included a quotation from a story in an old Velasco paper.
This story, written by Velasco World editor Oscar Nation, pointed out that in Joel Bryan’s lifetime, “All the important people of Texas came to Durazno to pay their respects” to him.
On Thursday, July 19, 1991, the historic house built at Durazno in 1903, which included parts of the original log house constructed in the 1840s or early 1850s, burned to the ground.
The lead story that appeared in The Brazosport Facts the next day included a large photo of a chimney that remained standing, along with the burned wreckage surrounding it.
That ranged from smoldering timbers to an exercise bicycle and a large, charred urn, along with the ashes and other debris from the burned building.
The newspaper article noted that the building had been acquired some years earlier by Mrs. Nannie Stringfellow, an aunt of the present owner, Percival Beacroft, who had done extensive restoration there.
Earlier that year, the story stated, Beacroft had begun working on the Durazno grounds, including restoration of the original half-mile-long road and formal entrance.
“Massive stuccoed bricks adorned with seashells form the entrance pillars of the gate, constructed sometime in the late 1840s,” according to this story.
“Niches on either side are believed to have provided a space for small boys to stand when they opened the gates.”
A small church that stood next to the two-story plantation house was saved by firefighters, according to this story.
About 25 firefighters from departments in Jones Creek, Lake Jackson, Freeport and Brazoria answered the alarm but found the structure “totally involved” upon their arrival.
“It was one solid inferno when we got there,” Jones Creek fire chief Thomas Grissett was quoted as saying. “It probably started at about 5 five p.m.”
The alarm was sounded when an officer from the Jones Creek Marshal’s Department saw thick black smoke rising from oak trees surrounding the plantation.
Running to the site, he called the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department, which then summoned the fire departments to the scene.
The fire was a loss to the few remaining buildings important to Brazoria County’s early history and to future tourism.
A Heritage magazine article printed in the winter of 1989 states that Beacroft had planned to open Durazno to the public in the future.
“Making our restorations more accessible to the public, and telling the stories of those who led the way, is really a way of instilling patriotism in future generations,” he said at that time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.