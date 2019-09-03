ANGLETON — The best chance to remove Rep. Dennis Bonnen as House speaker is to remove him from the House entirely, the man behind the Boot Bonnen PAC said.
Tom Glass of Hockley, who last year ran for a Texas Senate seat as a Libertarian, said Bonnen offended him with his performance as speaker and energized him to start the PAC.
“We will focus on who matters, which is the voters of House District 25 in Brazoria and Matagorda County, and that’s what we’re doing,” he said.
Glass serves as treasurer of the organization started in June, and as of the first required campaign finance report, he was its only donor — providing $110. He declined Sunday to reveal who else has donated to the PAC or how much, saying he preferred to wait until the next mandatory disclosure in January, but said there are now more than one but fewer than 10 contributors.
A sign of how much support has gathered for the Boot Bonnen effort came Saturday when the PAC hosted a rally at the Brazoria County Courthouse in Angleton. More than 60 people attended the rally, and from the people he met walking around and shaking hands, Glass concluded about half of those at the rally were from Bonnen’s district, he said.
THE RALLY
With bright signs adorned with messages reading “Bye-Bye Bonnen” and “Bonnen hates conservatives,” dozens of attendees stood in clusters to hear from a handful of speakers at Saturday’s rally.
He was happy with the turnout, Glass said Saturday.
“My mission is to present them with the facts about what he’s done and let them make the decision about what’s best for them,” he said.
Clute resident Paul Bruce, one of the speakers, told the rally Bonnen has changed his views over the years and is unwilling to fight for his district.
League City resident Michelle Davis attended the rally because she thinks there is a swamp in Austin and Bonnen can no longer be trusted, she said. She has donated to Bonnen’s 2020 primary opponent, Rhonda Seth.
“He has been caught red-handed doing something just terrible,” she said. “He needs to go.”
PRIORITIES
Bonnen’s lack of support for “constitutional carry” and a video interview where he said people who support letting a felon carry a gun “live in a cave somewhere” demonstrate the speaker is out of step with the Texas Republican Party and its voters, Glass said.
Gun issues have been a point of contention since Bonnen became speaker in January.
In March, Texas Department of Public Safety officers intercepted Texas Gun Rights Executive Director Chris McNutt near Bonnen’s Lake Jackson home as McNutt handed out papers. The flyers advocated for a bill offered in the Texas Legislature that would allow open or concealed carry of guns without a license. Bonnen called the move an intimidation tactic, as he was in Austin at the time and his son was home.
Weeks later, Bonnen said he was set up to meet McNutt face-to-face at a GOP fundraiser where they were both invited by Darlene Pendery, a top Republican donor, and seated near each other, The Texas Tribune reported. The event ended with Bonnen leaving early after he and McNutt had words.
MONEY
Pendery is a significant donor to the Boot Bonnen PAC, Glass said, declining to comment on the specific amount of her donation. It does not appear on the organization’s initial campaign finance report.
Pendery is also a donor to Empower Texas, whose CEO is enveloped in a scandal with Bonnen over a June meeting with the two and Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock. Michael Quinn Sullivan, the ultra-conservative group’s leader, said Bonnen and Burrows offered to trade media credentials for Empower Texans’ media arm, Texas Scorecard, if Sullivan targeted a list of 10 Republican representatives in the primary.
Bonnen apologized for taking the meeting at all, but denies Sullivan’s version of events and has called for the release of the full, unedited recording of the meeting.
Seth also has received money from Pendery, who said her donations do not connect the group and candidate. Pendery donated $5,000 to Seth’s campaign June 13, according to online Texas Ethics Commission data.
From Jan. 1 to June 30, Seth collected $13,526 in political contributions, according to Texas Ethics Commission data.
Bonnen collected $1,000 in political contributions for his re-election campaign from that time period, but more than $4 million in the six months before, according to the online data.
Of that amount, Bonnen used $3 million to start the Texas Leads PAC dedicated to electing Republicans. He also donated $50,000 to the Associated Republicans of Texas Campaign Fund and reported just less than $670,000 in his campaign account as of July 15.
Penderey lives in Flower Mound, but said the leadership of the Texas House is of interest to her and should be of interest to every Texan.
“I’m donating in hopes of restoring a code of honor, ethics and morality in our state legislature,” Pendery said.
Pendery was not at the rally.
Glass has attended Empower Texans events in the past and admires members of the group, he said, but the Boot Bonnen PAC is not directly associated with Empower Texans.
The goal of the Boot Bonnen PAC is to educate voters, Glass said, and defeat Bonnen however possible. If Bonnen is the Republican nominee, Glass could support another party’s candidate, he said.
Bonnen ignored the priorities laid out by the state Republican delegation during the 86th session, Pendery said, adding she thinks defeating Bonnen in the primary is the best way to prevent him from becoming speaker again.
WHO IS TOM GLASS?
Glass is retired from a varied career in information technology at ExxonMobil, where he primarily focused on cyber-security and security and controls, according to the website for his 2018 Libertarian Party campaign for Senate District 7. He received 1.9 percent of the vote in that three-way race won by longtime Republican state Sen. Paul Bettencourt.
His past political involvement includes working through his Texas Constitutional Enforcement group to work pass the Texas Sovereignty Act. That proposed legislation, similar to a bill passed in Arizona, would allow Texas to ignore federal law and court rulings and forgo enforcing national regulations. It has not made it to the House floor the last two legislative sessions.
Glass also has created a group called Protect the Texas Grid, where he has worked to harden the state’s electrical grid against numerous threats.
The husband of Kathie Glass, 2014 Libertatian gubernatorial candidate, he graduated from Odessa Permian High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Texas A&M, a master’s degree from Harvard Business School and a law degree from the University of Houston Law Center, his website states.
He listed his reason for running for the Texas Senate legislators’ failure to pass legislation labeled priorities in the Texas Republican Party 2016 and 2018 platforms.
PRIMARY FOCUS
Bonnen is not overly concerned with the PAC, citing his priorities are elsewhere, according to a statement from his office.
“The out-of-district Libertarians who run this group have every right to participate in our election process,” Bonnen Communications Director Cait Meisenheimer said in a statement. “Dennis Bonnen will continue to focus on championing conservative priorities and keeping District 25 and the Texas House solidly Republican.”
Glass said he would prefer to keep the seat Republican but would rather vote for “someone randomly selected off the voter list than Bonnen.” There wasn’t a candidate set to run against Bonnen at the time the PAC formed, he said, and the PAC has not endorsed Seth.
Campaign reports show Glass donated $300 to Seth’s campaign.
Seth is running for reasons similar to those behind the Boot Bonnen PAC’s formation, she said. Although Texas has a Republican House, Senate and governor, none of the top five Republican priorities were accomplished, she said.
Those include constitutional carry, ending abortion, ending taxpayer-funded lobbying, protecting religious privacy and decreasing the size and scope of government, Seth said.
“My focus is our district,” said Seth, an emergency room nurse originally from Angleton who now lives in Lake Jackson with her family. “I care about Brazoria and Matagorda Counties … Honestly, I’m just trying to do the right thing.”
She is not affiliated with the Boot Bonnen PAC and did not attend the rally Saturday, Seth said, but has plenty of other campaign events scheduled.
She also is not associated with Empower Texans, Seth said, and does not consider herself a politician at all, though she donated to Bonnen’s opponent in the 2018 primary, Damon Rambo.
“I want people to understand what I stand for and to vote for me, not just against Dennis Bonnen,” Seth said.
