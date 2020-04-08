Note from our publisher: Kimberly Lopez is a Lake Jackson resident and registered nurse at Matagorda Regional Medical Center, and she is a good friend. She treated the first positive COVID-19 case in Matagorda County on March 14. Since then, the hospital has seen more cortonavirus-infected patients, two of whom she cared for. Despite her best precautions, one situation in which she prioritized patient safety before her own left her exposed to COVID-19. She tested April 1 and results came back positive two days later.
Here is her story, in her words.
I have been working with COVID-19 patients for about a month now. I did all I could to protect myself, family and all around me. There was an unforeseen circumstance where I was exposed last week without proper personal protective equipment. This wasn’t due to lack of protection or anyone’s fault. I don’t want to give details.
I was tested and my results came back positive. It’s heartbreaking, because I was doing everything I could to protect my family. Changing in the garage, not allowing anyone in my car, going straight to the shower, sanitizing everything!
It started with a migraine, then low-grade fever and body aches. I felt like I had been beaten. So far, I haven’t experienced any respiratory symptoms at all! Blessed. Sunday, April 5, is the best day I have had. I did my makeup and hair just to feel better. I consider myself blessed, because I know it could be so much worse.
The headache and body aches have been constant, and a low-grade fever comes and goes. I have developed a cold.
I’m thankful my family doesn’t have to FaceTime me while I’m in a hospital bed. It has been difficult seeing COVID-19 positive patients, especially elder patients with other underlying health conditions. The saddest part is they are without their family. The hospital is doing all they can to limit exposure.
I am able to be home. Please pray it stays that way. I will not lie ... I get scared.
My husband and three kids have not shown any signs or symptoms.
When I started feeling bad I began to isolate myself. Nobody is allowed anywhere near my room upstairs. My husband hasn’t gone to work since I’ve been sick. Neither of us will return to work until I have a negative result.
I retest on April 17. None of my family will be leaving the house until then.
I can hear them, but I can’t see or feel them. It’s hard. I FaceTime with them. The kids like to go outside and wave at me from my window. I love watching them play basketball from the ledge of my window.
My husband Joseph leaves all my food, drinks and anything I ask for outside my door. Even though I am at home, the stress and loneliness get to me, and one night I had a meltdown. I felt horrible because Joseph was ready to come upstairs just to be with me. One of us must stay with the kids, and the virus affects everyone differently. I would not allow anyone in my family to be exposed to me.
We will not put anyone at risk. Even though they do not feel sick, none of us will be out in public.
Many have asked if we need anything. Right now we have all we need and more. The only thing I can ask is prayers that the rest of my house stays healthy! Today, Tuesday, April 7, is day seven and still not a single symptom from my family. Praise God.
I have wanted to be a nurse all my life. My husband made that dream a reality for me by supporting me through school, and I graduated from Brazosport College in May 2019. Eight months of loving my career, only eight months, and a pandemic hits. Still, I have no regrets. I would do it all over again. I love my job.
What I never imagined is I’d have to carry this guilt.
Yes, I feel guilty for going to work with a good heart to help people. Why? Because, now I’m in my room alone for at least two weeks praying Joseph, Alyssa, Jacob and Jared don’t get sick.
Who hasn’t read or seen a coronavirus horror story by now? We are no different. How will I live with myself if one of them gets it and their symptoms aren’t as light as mine, knowing I gave it to them?
I have nothing but time to read the public’s view online. From the inside looking out I really want people to know this is serious. You can’t hype numbers or facts. Those of us on the front line are terrified. Our babies, parents, spouses are at risk by just being around us.
From the time I started caring for COVID-19 patients, nobody has been allowed at my house, including our parents and other family members. I had to tell my children they can’t play with neighborhood kids until I am no longer a risk. I do not regret those decisions or else this could be worse.
I am no hero. I am a wife, mother, daughter, nurse and friend. I go to work like the rest of the world and do a job I love and feel called to do.
For the love of our nation people, please stay home. Please stop having small get-togethers with people who don’t live with you!
I will get through this. I will go back to doing what I love. Life will eventually go back to being “normal,” but everyone has to do their part! I have what feels like forever to see my family. So hold yours extra tight tonight.
Please pray for those I work so close with, and their families as well.
Love,
A small-town
med-surg nurse
(1) entry
Kimberly, don't feel guilty for the exposure. In your line of work things like that happen and become a learning experience. You and your family will rebound as a better person. Take care and wish you a good and smiling kinda day. Thanks for your nursing services.
