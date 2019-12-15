BRAZORIA — For over 20 years, the town of Brazoria’s Christmas celebration has been about bringing together its friends and family members, past and present.
“It’s our way of giving back and allowing families a chance to come out and have fun,” said Ashley Lancaster, executive director for the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce. “Everything has stayed pretty constant, but we added some more activities for the kids this year.”
All Christmas in Brazoria activities, including carriage rides and entertainment, were free.
“We made it free so that all the kids have fun and families can come out with their kids and enjoy themselves without worrying about whether they can afford it or not,” Lancaster said.
Many home crafters and small businesses were able to participate in the event, which attendees appreciated.
“There’s a lot more craft booths than what I was expecting, so you could get some Christmas shopping done while you’re here,” Brazoria resident Melody Takami said. “We need to support our small businesses.”
The entertainment was provided by local children’s organizations and dance studios.
“The attendance for one of the children’s performances is fun,” said Shirley Spearow, Brazoria Historical Museum curator. “It really is wonderful to watch. There’s not a bad seat in the house.”
Christmas in Brazoria gave residents the opportunity to meet new people and get to know others in the community, Takami said.
“It helps the community and brings people together,” Takami said. “It’s nice to celebrate with everyone, and I had a great first impression.”
A community bond is important for people in a small town, Spearow said.
“People here have known each other for years,” resident Sandra Lewis said. “When new people move in, we take them in like family. Events like this help bring everyone together.”
The weather was very favorable for the outside events, Spearow said.
“We’re blessed to have beautiful weather so we have a great turnout,” Lancaster said. “We have a really good crowd here.”
In order to accommodate more people and activities, Lancaster would like to expand the festival in future years.
“I would like to make it bigger,” she said. “I want to add more crafters and vendors and fill up the space even more.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.