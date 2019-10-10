BRAZORIA
3 arrested after drug investigation
Three people remained in the Brazoria County jail Wednesday after being arrested following an investigation by the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force.
Jennifer Stahl, 47; Richard Baker, 57; and Lamont Stroman, 44, were jailed Friday on third-degree felony charges for the drug possession, Lt. Chris Reioux said in a written statement.
Officers found $400 worth of cocaine, meth and marijuana at a home in the 2000 block of CR 342 after serving a search warrant, the release states. The search followed a three-month investigation spurred by complaints of narcotics activity in the area, the release states.
Stahl’s bonds total $12,500, Baker’s total $11,500 and Stroman’s total $7,500, according to online jail records.
