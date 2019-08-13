CLUTE — Thanks to higher-than-expected revenues, Clute City Council pushed the purchase of a new ambulance and improved emergency equipment ahead of schedule at a recent meeting.
Council concluded it will have significant revenues over expenditures and moved an item from next year’s budget to this year’s budget during its meeting Thursday at Clute City Hall Council Chambers.
“The revenues were higher than we expected,” City manager CJ Snipes said during the meeting. “The expenditures were lower, so we’ve got a gap we can fill there (dealing with) items going into the next fiscal year’s budget.”
Moving money from the general fund, the council approved purchases for a new ambulance and new equipment for the other ambulances, City Councilman Erick Aguilar said.
The new ambulance, priced at $109,461, is a Chevrolet C3500 will replace an ambulance that was out of service for three days last week and had been continuously having issues, Aguilar said. The new ambulance, planned for service starting Sept. 1, is brand new and comes with everything the state requires.
Mayor Calvin Shiflet said he is happy with the purchase.
“I will say that I think this is a decent buy that comes with everything on it,” Shiflet said during the meeting.
To be in code with the new Texas law, the council also purchased new stretchers and equipment for the other ambulances, coming out to a price of $40,028, Aguilar said.
“We feel like we can make these changes safely and in a fiscally conservative manner,” Snipes said during the meeting.
Council also approved a joint public hearing date to discuss Brazosport ISD’s replat request, which deals with Brazoswood High School and the combining of three lots into one lot, Snipes said during the meeting.
“The request itself is just so we can meet on the next council meeting, and (BISD) can explain what they want to do,” Aguilar said. “Council will either pass it or deny it.”
