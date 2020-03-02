SURFSIDE BEACH
On a r eally pretty day, the Gulf of Mexico is green. During the Village of Surfside Beach’s 35th annual St. Patrick’s Day party and costume contest, all of Stahlman Park was green.
Saturday night’s event, in celebration of the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday and local first responders, serves as a great way to bring the community together for a night of fun.
“It’s the pre-party before the actual St. Patrick’s Day parade,” said Lt. Jarrett Nolen of Surfside’s Volunteer Fire Department.
The parade marks the biggest day of the year for the island, he said.
Party favors for purchase included shamrock necklaces and colored beads, themed hats and rubber bracelets, and “a great St. Patrick’s T-shirt this year,” said Michelle Booth, chairwoman of the island’s Tourism Committee.
In spite of all of the festivities, it’s more than a celebration of the holiday. For the majority of the past 35 years, the party has also served as a fundraiser.
“All proceeds go to the fire, EMS and police departments — our first responders,” said Georgia Keeney, coordinator of the event.
They like to give each department between $6,000 or $7,000 if they can raise that much, she said. Last year, each department received about $7,000, she said.
The Surfside community really embraces the first responders, Surfside Fire Captain Robbie Morris said.
“We have a very difficult situation a lot of times when we respond out here,” Morris said. “Our homes are elevated, so when they catch fire they burn faster. Our dunes — we can’t mow them down so when we can’t mow them down, they catch fire, they spread faster.”
Fundraising allows the first responders to get better equipment, which serves them as they serve the community, Morris said.
“It’s been very, very nice — it’s helped first responders a lot,” Booth said of the fundraiser. “They get much-needed equipment that maybe our budget can’t afford.”
Volunteer fire departments don’t get much money from the city, and while it’s still up in the air as far as what their proceeds will be used for this year, the money will not be allocated to anything other than what they need, Morris said.
“We as a volunteer department have to do a lot of fundraising,” Morris said. “We just so happen to live in a community with such great people that they do a lot of it for us.”
During the event, he and Nolen were still on duty, still responding, he said, and would be serving food to the sponsored tables. From a personal standpoint, they enjoy the fellowship of friends.
“We just get to hang out with our community. We get to serve the people that back us 100 percent,” Morris said.
The event is just as much for the community members themselves, Booth said.
People come from all over the surrounding areas, including Lake Jackson, Oyster Creek, Alvin, and West Columbia to celebrate and have a great time alongside those neighbors, Booth said.
“Neighbors seeing neighbors,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
