ALVIN — An Alvin man died as a result of a head-on crash south of the city, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
Avery Gutierrez, 20, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 35 about 2 miles south of Alvin, Woodard said.
The investigation indicates that a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup was being driven south on Highway 35 when it crossed the center line at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, he said. The GMC went into the northbound lane and hit the 1999 Jeep Cherokee that Gutierrez was driving north head-on, he said.
The driver of the GMC pickup, Kaleb Baker, 25, of Richwood, was transported to UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury for treatment, Woodard said. His condition was unknown Sunday afternoon, he said, and no charges have been filed.
The incident is still under investigation, he said.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were the only people in the vehicles, he said. Weather is not believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, he said.
The speed limit on that portion of the road is 60 mph, Woodard said.
Baker voluntarily participated in a blood draw, he said.
Multiple agencies assisted with the crash, which shut down the highway down for at least two hours, Woodard said. Justice of the Peace Sharon Fox pronounced the man dead, he said.
