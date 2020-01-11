RICHWOOD — The man accused of firing a gun shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day faces an additional third-degree felony after police say he confronted a witness to the situation.
William Dominque, 36, is free after posting a $50,000 bond and being released from Brazoria County jail Friday, according to online records.
“He found out the name of one of the witnesses and he attempted and tried to make contact with the witness multiple times,” Richwood Police Detective Jarrett Skelton said.
The Richwood man wanted the witness to change their story about what happened in the early minutes of the new year, Skelton said.
Police responded to a call at 12:07 a.m. Jan. 1 about a man firing a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 400 block of Timbercreek Drive, he said. Witnesses identified that man as Dominque, Skelton said.
Police charged Dominque with tampering with a witness, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, Skelton said.
Officers executed a search warrant for Dominque’s residence, where they found a .223 caliber rifle that was reported stolen in San Marcos, the detective said, along with bulletproof body armor.
After that search, Dominque was charged with possession of body armor by a felon, a third-degree felony, and theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, Skelton said.
He is also charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony, the detective said.
Dominque tried to make contact with the witness after his release from jail later on New Year’s Day, Skelton said. He is not accused of threatening the person.
