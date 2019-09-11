ANGLETON — Angleton ISD wants to keep it 100.
The school district has received a perfect score the last two years from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, which grades a district’s fiscal management practices, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“I see school districts get A’s in this rating a lot, but you don’t see very many 100s,” Edwards said.
Edwards covered multiple bits of good news during his speech Tuesday at the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon, including how well students performed in the Texas Education Association Accountability Ratings.
Angleton ISD received an 84 for its academic rating, giving the district a B. This year’s rating is up three points from the previous year’s rating, and Edwards expects that trend in the right direction to continue in the coming years, he said.
“We are continuing to put things in place that will continue to move that number upward,” Edwards said.
Two district elementary schools received special honors this year. Frontier Elementary was named to the Texas Honor Roll and Southside Elementary was named a National School of Character for the second cycle in a row, which is impressive, Edwards said.
“They are the only school in the state of Texas to receive that designation two cycles in a row,” Edwards said.
Construction of the Angleton ISD Aquatics Center is complete and a grand opening on that addition is expected in the next few weeks, Edwards said, giving the public a chance to see it for themselves. The district broke ground on the $9.5 million facility in May 2018, and it includes a competition pool, weight rooms, coaches’ offices and a lobby with vending.
The district also recently partnered with Brazosport, Sweeny and Columbia-Brazoria ISDs and Brazosport College to start a Catalyst Program for financially restricted, junior-level students. It is a three-year program that helps students become certified in instrumentation and process technology that can yield job opportunities in this area, Edwards said.
Edwards also presented information about Angleton ISD’s proposed $90 million bond, which will be on the Nov. 5 ballot. One of the biggest chunks of this bond would go towards a new Career and Technology Education Center to provide better facilities for trade programs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.