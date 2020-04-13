ANGLETON — Angleton ISD will help prepare a new generation of administrators through a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
The school district received a $700,000 grant from the Texas Education Agency that will fund the hiring of 10 administrative interns. Angleton ISD is one of 11 districts in the state to receive the grant is under the TEA’s Principal Residency Program, which develops and prepares new school leaders, according to a news release.
“The grant will help us develop anyone interested in becoming an assistant principal into a school leader,” Assistant Superintendent Adam Stephens said.
The 10 interns chosen will perform the same duties as an assistant principal and attend everyday school programs throughout the district, he said.
“It’s a normal job with 40 hours plus,” Stephens said. “It is the same as being an assistant principal, just without the title and you won’t be able to appraise teachers.”
The rookie administrators will be split among the campuses and rotate each semester to develop a diverse skills set, he said.
“We want to make sure we match their skills with their strengths,” Stephens said. “They will work in elementary, junior high and high school and acquire a wide variety of skills.”
They will also be mentored by administrators during their on-the-job training, Stephens said.
The program will include 30 hours of course work through the University of Houston toward a master’s degree in educational leadership.
“The students will take classes twice a week at night after their shifts, either in class or online,” he said. “The courses will give students real life scenarios and problems from Angleton ISD that students will be required to solve.”
Approved applicants will receive a major bargain on a graduate degree, Stephens said. Usually an $18,000 investment, students will pay only $1,000 payment for the degree, he said.
The grant will also cover their full-time salaries and a $6,000 stipend to cover administrative work, Stephens said.
Serious candidates will have to possess a 3.0 undergrad GPA, their certified teacher’s license, at least two years of classroom experience and three letters of recommendation, he said.
“People from inside the district can apply as well as those who are outside,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “It is a very exciting opportunity. At the end of the year, they are guaranteed a job in the school district but they still have to interview.”
The program is set to begin May 7 and conclude by next summer, the administrator said.
Stephens cannot guarantee an open position at Angleton will be available for all 10 students but knows the opportunity is too good to pass on, he said.
“Everyone will have the ability to apply for any position, but we don’t guarantee a full-time spot,” Stephens said. “I do predict there will be more than a fair shot at most assistant principal or other school leadership roles.”
Stephens hopes at least some if not all will help lead Angleton ISD through the future.
“We are hopeful to have numerous positions throughout the campuses,” Stephens said. “We know folks are going to use this for a great learning experience but the goal is to keep them and want them to stay.”
If interns want to go into school administration, Stephens insists the program will provide and develop all the knowledge necessary for their principal’s exam, he said.
Interested applicants have until April 24 to apply at www.angleton.isd/adminintern. Stephens encourages anyone interested should apply because the opportunity might not come around again.
“We don’t know what the future holds; this program may not exist next year,” Stephens said. “I encourage anyone with aspirations to apply and apply now.
