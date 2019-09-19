CLUTE — Design plans for the Brazoswood High School field house should be ready to go out for bids within weeks and be ready for use by the start of next school year.
Representatives from VLK Architects presented updates on the school bond projects which include a new Brazoswood High School building with updated classrooms, improved security measures, a new field house, a career and technical education center and additional parking.
The projects are a part of a $267 million bond to create improvements and repairs to each campus in the district, including the new Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy.
The replacement of the 50-year-old high school is expected to cost $125 million, almost half of the total bond project amount. The current building wasn’t built for current technology, making its replacement much needed, Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said.
The field house work should be approved for bidding in October, Brazosport ISD Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said.
“The schematic design is complete,” Kelley said. “We spent eight days with teachers and staff on site development. The floor plan is still being reviewed. We’re actively working on a construction phasing plan.”
The field house will have improved athletic areas in addition to more parking spaces for coaches and athletes, a weight room that overlooks Slade Field, lockers and trainers’ suites, Monika Castillo of VLK Architects said.
“There will be some athletic improvements,” Castillo said. “There will be additional lockers at the baseball field, a new scoreboard at both fields, some minor renovations to other facilities there. One of the major concerns was having boys and girls separated in the field house so we provided an entrance on the side, one for the boys and one for the girls.”
The field house will house more than just football and wrestling, Massey said.
“The new field house will house boys and girls cross country, track, soccer, softball, football and wrestling,” he said.
Brazosport High School will get a new field house, but the district is starting on the Brazoswood facility first because the current field house has to be moved to make room for the new school building, Massey said.
The new high school will have an open concept eating area and a social staircase near the library where students can connect and socialize, Castillo said.
“We worked hard on this,” Castillo said. “We tried to really stay true to what we heard at the launch.”
The second floor of the high school will have academic classrooms, a maker space lab and a multipurpose room, Castillo said.
While a traffic study is ongoing, Massey said parking spots should increase and there ultimately would be about 1,200 spaces for the high school and field house areas.
The 86,000-square-foot CTE center will be home to several instructional areas, Castillo said, including business labs, manufacturing shops, vet tech labs, STEM labs and academic classrooms.
Design of the outside of the building is still being finalized, she said.
Teachers and staff offered input into the Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy, which also has a completed schematic design, Castillo said.
The two-story building will offer a social staircase, spacious classrooms and a special place for fifth- and sixth-grade students.
“There will also be a large covered patio area, playgrounds to the south of the school and a bus loop with a parent drop-off and pick-up,” Castillo said.
The academy should be about 70,000 square feet compared to the 52,000 square feet of the current Jones Creek school, Massey said.
The board is expected to continue bond project discussions at its Oct. 14 meeting, Massey said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.