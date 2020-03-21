WEST COLUMBIA — Central EMS in West Columbia will have its annual drive-thru chicken fried steak fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday or until meals run out, said office manager Janel McCallister.
Proceeds will go toward purchasing equipment for CEMS staff, she said.
Plates will be $12 each, and some kind of dessert will also be available for purchase, she said. The food can be purchased and picked up at the station at 400 N. 13th St., West Columbia.
The event will be a drive-thru, which has been the case since Harvey in 2017, McCallister said. There will be a limited number of people cooking and a limited number serving as an extra precaution against the coronavirus, she said.
However, as a healthcare entity, members already are very cognizant of disinfecting and taking precautions against contamination, she said.
“We really maintain our facility and are real diligent about taking all the steps that we can,” McCallister said. “Because this is a drive-thru and there is such limited contact, we feel real safe about it, and at any time we will pull the plug if we have to.”
