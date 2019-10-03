LAKE JACKSON
Truck catches fire in parking lot
A driver pulled into a retail parking lot off of Highway 332 after noticing their vehicle might catch fire, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
The pickup truck did catch fire in the engine department and spread to part of the cab after the driver exited the vehicle, Lankford said.
Lake Jackson police and fire department both responded and the fire department successfully extinguished the blaze at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, he said.
No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved, Lankford said.
