LAKE JACKSON
To a composer, it’s nearly always satisfying on a sonic and musical level to hear a professional orchestra performing one of his or her creations.
That’s the experience composer Ryan Lindveit has had, and it’s one he hopes can be handed down to the next generation.
Brazosport ISD had its second Student Melody Challenge last fall, and the winning three submissions have been incorporated into a complete orchestral piece, which will be performed for the first time during tonight’s “Interaction! The Sequel!” concert.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson.
The Student Melody Challenge is done through Brazosport ISD’s general music education classes for kindergarten through fifth grades, said Chris Hutchison, the district’s fine arts coordinator.
“Composition is a part of their music education anyway, so this is kind of a nice enrichment for them where they can get positive feedback on the quality of their compositions, and get some real encouragement to continue on,” Hutchison said. “It’s just not that common that professional musicians get that opportunity. To get to do it as a child — it’s fantastic.”
A.P. Beutel Elementary fourth-graders Ava Crisp and Aubri Eisenhart created “Goodnight Stars” and “Swing Along With Me,” respectively, for submission to the contest. Seth Miller, a fifth-grader at Rasco Middle School, composed “The Rule.” Each melody was submitted as part of a group of finalists to Lindveit — himself a Brazosport ISD graduate — and he chose the three to be incorporated into “Connect the Dots.”
“They spoke to me the most immediately of all the melodies that I got to look at, and they seemed like they would work well as melodies in an orchestral piece,” Lindveit said.
There are certain features melodies should have — including not jumping around too much, a sense of shape, ebb and swell — intrinsic to their composition, he said.
This is the second year for Lindveit to be involved with this program, and his work has been exciting for the district.
“The pieces Mr. Lindveit has composed for us have been fantastic,” Hutchison said.
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra conductor Brian Casey — dressed to the nines in a tuxedo — visited each student at his or her school to present them with a plaque for having their melodies chosen.
All three students have some level of interest in composing their own music, they said.
“I think it would be fun to have different pieces to play,” Eisenhart said.
Crisp is learning piano and composition is important, she said.
“This is a really unique way to reach kids,” Casey said. “Maybe one of these kids, one of these years, will follow in Ryan’s footsteps and make a living as a composer.”
When Casey took over the orchestra, one of his goals was to facilitate more involvement with the schools, he said. Crisp, Eisenhart and Miller all will get the chance to conduct the orchestra with Casey during the concert.
Knowing his piece will be performed by a professional orchestra is “amazing,” Miller said.
It can be fun to have someone else play music he’s written, he said.
It’s a sentiment similar to Lindveit’s own experience.
The first time Lindveit worked with an orchestra, he was much older than these students, but it was something he knew he wanted to do again and again, he said.
While it’s humbling to see 70 people focused on a piece of music he has created, it’s “almost always really satisfying,” he said.
“And when it’s not satisfying, it’s really motivating to make it satisfying the next time,” Lindveit said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.