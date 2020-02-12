ANGLETON — A committee largely made up of shelter volunteers, staff and residents will serve on an advisory committee to oversee all projects at the Angleton Animal Control Adoption Shelter, city council has decided.
Creation of the committee Tuesday night came at the suggestion of Police Chief Aaron Ausmus, whose department includes the shelter.
Seven people will be appointed to give input to the department about facility policies and adoption procedures, Ausmus said.
Now that the committee is approved, the police department hopes to present an ordinance to council in March which will alter some fees, including doubling adoption fees and slightly increasing city registration fees, Ausmus said.
“The key to animal shelters is that what comes in has got to go out,” Ausmus said at Tuesday’s meeting. “By (increasing the fees), we are trying to make the animals more adoptable. We are doubling the fee but they’re getting more services.”
A proposal to increase the adoption fee from $30 to $60 made some council members’ eyes raise, but the move actually will save residents money in the long run, Ausmus said.
“I think by people knowing that if they had to go to the vet to get some of these services, it would be a lot more than $60, they would understand,” Ausmus said.
Animal shelter director Brenda Majors agrees with the proposal.
“The fee includes microchipping, vaccinations except rabies and registration fees,” Majors said.
Additionally, and not included with the proposed ordinance, those interested can now get their animal spayed or neutered at the shelter for a fraction of the price of taking it to a vet, Majors said.
“A 100-pound male dog would be just $90 (at the shelter) and a female dog of the same weight would be $110,” Majors said. “I know when I took my dog to the vet it was well over $300.”
While the proposed changes might seem like a significant increase in cost, the adopter is essentially getting an animal with better care in the long run, Ausmus said.
