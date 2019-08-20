ANGLETON — Three Brazoria County library branches have created Makerspace stations, with the Angleton’s branch focusing on education, county library officials said.
The grand opening Aug. 13 invited residents to tour the area in the Angleton Library, which once served as the genealogy room, said Layna Lewis of the Angleton branch.
Microscopes, button-making equipment, a Cricut machine for creating designs and cards, a microscope and a digital scanner are among the tools residents can use for school projects or just to get creative, Lewis said.
“This is all something people can utilize who may not be able to afford the equipment — like the microscope, people can come here and use it instead of buying a microscope,” Lewis said.
“I think it’s a big convenience and exposure to equipment people can’t afford.”
The different tools in the Makerspace are available to anyone in the community for minimal cost, said Tom West, the adult services coordinator for the Brazoria County Library System.
“We’re not making a profit on the use of the equipment, we’re just charging what it costs us to supply materials,” West said.
Library officials hope the Makerspace stations, which are available in Angleton, Lake Jackson and Pearland, will be a valuable resource in the community.
“With the growing interest in STEM projects and more people wanting to access a lot of these new technologies but may not know how to do it, this is a training opportunity to experiment and see what they’re interested in and if they want to pursue it on their own,” West said.
In addition to new materials, the library is finding uses for some tools and equipment that were available but not in use, Lewis said.
Several die-cut boards came from the Clute library branch after its remodel earlier this year, Lewis said. Additionally, an overhead projector is a part of the space.
A couple dry erase tables are set up with outlets for teams who want to work on projects together, Lewis said.
The total project was allotted $7,000 from the county budget, though it ended up costing a little less, West said.
Library staff said they hope the room serves all people in the community as they experiment with new technology, STEM projects or just want a fun space to hang out.
