PEARLAND — Two people were charged with misdemeanors regarding the operation of Keno Palace game room, which was possibly operating as a gambling facility in Pearland, officials say.
A Pearland woman, 47, and Friendswood man, 54, were both charged with gambling promotion and the possession of gambling devices, the probable cause affidavit said. The Friendswood resident was also charged with using his own property to host a gambling facility.
The Narcotics Task Force investigation lasted several months, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Reioux said.
“We received numerous complaints of illegal gambling going on at the Keno Palace,” Reioux said. “The information that was being provided to us was that they were paying cash to customers for winning.”
According to court documents, two attendants said part of their job included making cash payouts for game room customers who won gambling bets.
The task force searched Keno Palace alongside the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office on June 26, according to the affidavit. They seized 92 gambling machines and cash payout logs to be used as evidence.
Both people charged were each released on bonds of $5,000.
The task force relies on people giving information regarding illegal activity, Reioux said.
“Normally with game rooms, we receive information from (anonymous people) that are telling us that, ‘Hey, this place is operating illegally,’” Reioux said. “Then we start an investigation and we either prove it or don’t prove it. It’s either happening or it’s not.”
