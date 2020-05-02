Many local businesses and workplaces have had employees test positive for COVID-19 and taken immediate precautions. But there is no rulebook regarding how and if they can still conduct business.
The Specs liquor store in Angleton voluntarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, company representative Lisa Rydman said.
“We were informed Sunday by one of our warehouse associates that they had been found positive for a COVID-19 test,” Rydman said. “The associate does not have regular contact with retail shoppers and has been quarantined at home since April 25.”
Rydman said the worker’s last time in the store was about 11 a.m. April 24, and the location has since closed.
A contact investigation is part of the health department protocol to prevent further spread, Brazoria County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch said.
“Once an employer is identified, we work with the employers to determine who is a close contact and instruct them that those close contacts must quarantine for 14 days from the date of last contact with that case,” Sbrusch said via email.
Recommended procedures can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, she said in the email.
“The store is being thoroughly sanitized and disinfected, not just in the warehouse, but the entire store and will remain closed until it can safely reopen,” Rydman said. “When we reopen, masks will be required for all of the potentially exposed associates until two weeks from their last potential contact with the infected associate and will be available for everyday use after.”
Rydman added signs, floor decals, and reminders to associates and guests would continue to promote social distancing, hand cleaning, and facial coverings.
“We have been disinfecting the commonly touched surfaces everywhere in the store several times a day,” she said. “Some surfaces that get more contact like countertops and pin pads are cleaned constantly.”
Staff received the option to either stay at home and monitor themselves for symptoms or to return to work, wear a mask and monitor themselves for symptoms, Rydman said.
Brazosport ISD and the city of Lake Jackson have also changed since having employees to test positive.
A Brazosport ISD child nutrition employee caught COVID-19 days ago and has since recovered, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“We follow the protocol of the CDC and the health department,” Massey said. “They notify us of the regiment. We have a great relationship with them.”
CDC recommendations include changing practices to accommodate the safety of employees and customers, whether that’s constant cleaning, limiting shifts, or other protective and preventive measures.
Health officials “guided” the district to move its food pickup site from the potentially contaminated T.W. Ogg Elementary to Clute Intermediate School, Massey said. All workers from the Ogg site completed a 14-day self-quarantine, he said.
If workers do contract the virus, the CDC advises the worker to notify the employer to stay home.
Lake Jackson moved on from split shifts with city employees after six weeks Friday, City Manager Bill Yenne said. A positive test in an employee at the city’s service center forced some changes, he said.
That employee notified the city he tested positive the weekend of April 11. All employees who were potentially exposed to that employee were quarantined until they could be tested and get a negative result, city leadership said at the time.
As the state’s stay-at-home order expired, Lake Jackson plans to resume normal operations, including the pickup of brush, recycling and heavy trash, city notifications state.
“We plan to resume our normal routine,” Yenne said. “All employees will be wearing masks and gloves.”
