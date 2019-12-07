Dog found after owner dies in Angleton crash
A dog that was in one of the vehicles involved in a fatal car crash Thursday evening has been found after it ran off following the collision, the Angleton Police Department reported Friday.
The dog’s owner, a 66-year-old woman, died in the crash in the 1200 block of South Velasco Street, police said. Family members reported the dog missing.
Boudreaux is safely back with his family, police said.
The two people involved in the collision had not been named by police as of Friday evening.
Accused chase driver faces another charge
Along with a first-degree felony assault of an officer charge, the man accused of starting a high-speed chase in Lake Jackson faces an additional third-degree felony, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
A white Ford F-150 sped through a red light and was in the wrong lane near Oak Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. Oct. 24, Lankford said in a news release. Officers pursued the truck, being driven by John Perkins Jr., 41, they said, until it crashed near the San Luis Pass toll bridge, police said.
The crash critically injured a Jamaica Beach police officer, Galveston police said.
A woman called 911 and said she was a passenger in the truck, describing Perkins as intoxicated and suicidal, Lankford said. Perkins would not let her out of the truck as the vehicle’s speed climbed, Lankford said.
A Brazoria County grand jury Thursday indicted Perkins on a charge of unlawful restraint that exposed the woman to substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, Lankford said.
First-degree felonies are punishable by up to life in prison and third-degree felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Giving Tuesday positive for local nonprofits
While several area nonprofits are still counting the money raised on Giving Tuesday, at a small animal rescue brought in more than $200.
Paw-some Small Critters Rescue raised $260 through the traditional day of charity following Thanksgiving, founder Brooke McAvoy said.
With a goal of $850 for her small foundation, McAvoy said Giving Tuesday will continue for another week.
At least three other foundations were registered with the Giving Tuesday website, including the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, Teen Pregnancy Center and True to Life Ministries.
Gulf Coast Wildlife Rescue collected $460 from Giving Tuesday donors, director Dana Simón said.
