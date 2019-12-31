ANGLETON — A West Columbia man is in Brazoria County jail after allegedly sexually assaulting two girls younger than 16, according to court records.
Jesse Riddell Jr., 20, was arrested Dec. 18 after being indicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of enticing a child with intent to commit a felony, the documents state.
Enticing a child means Riddell allegedly interfered with the lawful custody of a child with intent to commit a felony against the child, the indictment states.
The first case was reported to Lake Jackson police by the victim’s parent after they got information from their child, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Stephen Bailey said. Bailey could not say how Riddell knew the girl.
The incident happened in December 2018, when Riddell was 19, according to the indictment. Another case Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office investigated happened in June, also when Riddell was 19, the indictment states.
A Brazoria County grand jury handed up the indictments Dec. 5, about a year after the first incident, the documents state.
Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison for each charge. Enticing a child with intent to commit a felony is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each charge.
Riddell remained in Brazoria County jail Monday in lieu of a $125,000 bond, online records show.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.