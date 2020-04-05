As response to the spread of novel coronavirus becomes more restrictive, families and friends have had to make adjustments with funeral homes of how to give their loved ones proper goodbyes.
Brittani Erb’s family has been one of many to be affected by the outbreak. After Erb’s father passed away, only a handful could attend his services because of prohibitions on mass gatherings.
“We had his funeral but only had what we were allowed by the chapel,” Erb said. “We live-streamed his funeral, and if it weren’t for the COVID-19 regulations, he would have had well over 250 attendees.”
Palms Funeral Home in Angleton and other funeral directors work hard to balance people’s safety with properly honoring their lost ones.
“Our biggest thing is giving families closure while keeping everyone well,” owner Nancy Davis said. “We are allowing 10 people only for services and at the gravesite. We are taking care of our employees and anyone who comes in.”
Cheryl Matt’s mother, Annie, had her funeral handled by Palms. Despite the constant uncertainty, Matt was appreciative of how the staff assisted and honored her mother’s legacy.
“She was a devout Catholic and not being able to have a Catholic Mass for her was very difficult for us,” Matt said. “The funeral home did everything they could within the state guidelines to see to it that we could have the best service possible for her.”
Matt describes her mother as a people person who never met a stranger. Seeing that only 10 people was the limit, Matt was disappointed more family members could not be present but understood the need for the restriction.
“The limit to 10 people at a time made it a challenge, but we made it work,” Matt said. “It’s especially hard when your immediate family exceeds 10 people. Also the cemetery had a 10 people limit, but everyone was so helpful to accommodate us as best as they could.”
Freeport-Lakewood Funeral is family owned and operated. Funeral Director Krystine Schiller has been in the funeral business for decades alongside her parents. While business remains steady, the family struggles to fulfill the wishes of grievers.
“It is stressful to make arrangements with the families,” Schiller said. “I would normally hug the family to comfort, and it’s stressful that I can’t even do that for them. With no end date, there is anxiety.”
Families have been cooperative and understanding throughout the process, she said.
Restwood Funeral Home has also adjusted to the ever-changing precautions.
“Unfortunately at times like this, we are following along with all the guidelines,” General Manager Mike Simmons said. “It’s challenging, but we are adapting to make things safe for everyone that enters our building.”
Restwood has limited visitations to 10 or fewer people inside the building and offers drive-thru services to offer consolation to grieving families, Simmons said.
“We know 10 or less doesn’t always help the families involved celebrate life, but we are hoping people will understand,” he said.
The home offers Facebook Live streams of the funeral if some family members or friends are unable to visit, he said.
Realizing the difficulties, Simmons gives families free range during their difficult times, he said.
“We want to honor the wishes and if they want to hold off for another day, they can,” he said. “We are charging for only the charges we can provide. We go at the pace of the family.”
Erb was saddened that her family was forced into this situation.
“This sucks for everyone,” Erb said. “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. I feel like it shouldn’t be up to the government or local government to make this decision.”
The funeral home that assisted her family was very helpful and followed all the laws and regulations at the time, she said.
For cemetery services, Angleton Cemetery has asked families for cooperation.
“We have had several families disappointed but understanding,” Cemetery Manager Rick Perry said. “We have to take special precautions for the safety of our employees as well.”
The cemetery is allowing only two or three family members at the gravesite to witness the burial, Perry said. Ten or fewer people will be allowed at the pavilion for cemetery proceedings not including the pastor, priest, or funeral director, he said.
When the virus is contained, Erb plans to give her father a more fitting celebration.
“We are living in pure hell, but we are going to have a celebration of his life after all this is done with,” she said.
