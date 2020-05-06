FREEPORT — After months of deliberation, City Council agreed to enter a 58-month payback agreement with the Texas Comptroller for sales tax money sent to the city in error.
The state mistakenly sent $533,636.43 in local sales and use taxes to the city from a business that had moved out of Freeport, Assistant City Manager Stephanie Russell said. The state discovered the error taxpayer filed a refund claim, something that is uncommon but happens, Russell said.
“The particular business did an audit and overpaid in sales taxes from September 2015 to 2018, and the taxpayer was repaid in October 2019,” Russell said. “This is through no fault of our own. This is a normal process. It’s happened in previous cities I’ve worked for. Unfortunately, it’s something that the city can’t predict.”
City Manager Tim Kelty added cities encounter this issue, and the length of time the overpayment occurred was the only thing out of the ordinary.
Russell reached out to the comptroller’s office to request the repayment period be extended, she said.
The council initially considered entering a 29-month program with an $18,402 payment over the first 28 installments and the balance deducted for the final payment. Instead, monthly payments of $9,201 will be applied over 57 months with a final installment of $9,179.43, Russell said.
The repayment plan will start in July. The city will not be charged interest, she said.
The payment will be a deduction in the amount of sales tax and the city reduce that amount from EDC funding, Mayor Brooks Bass said.
“The city isn’t actually paying it back,” Russell said. “Our allocation from the state will be reduced by this amount. The calculation will not change to the EDC, so they will be impacted by this, but there will no actual payment from the EDC.”
City officials will also negotiate an engineering contract with Freese and Nichols.
“During Harvey, the city had damages to roads by the golf course and the beach maintenance road,” Russell said. “In order to be eligible for FEMA reimbursement, we had to hire an engineering firm.”
The repair projects can result in up to 90 percent reimbursement from FEMA, Russell said.
The council also approved numerous road closures for the Brazosport High School Graduation Parade scheduled for May 22. The route includes sections of East Park, Fourth and Second streets and Brazosport Boulevard.
