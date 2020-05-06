Unable to gather in the traditional way, officials are preparing National Prayer Day to creatively praise the lord’s name and give residents a feeling of hope.
This year’s National Day of Prayer will be unlike others. With social distancing guidelines and crowd restrictions in place, Help Inc. representative Fred Ortiz wanted people to celebrate the occasion still.
“It’s going to be really unique,” Ortiz said. “It’s important to get together for prayer. We are all experiencing new norms, and it’s forcing us to be creative.”
Ortiz said the group of 10 would gather outside the Lake Jackson Civic Center and lead in moments of prayers over the theme “Pray to God’s Glory across the Earth.” Ortiz added he would read from Habakkuk 2:14.
“For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the lord as the waters cover the sea,” the passage reads.
The prayer will stream live on Facebook on each official’s respective social media page to reach a broader audience, Ortiz said. The public will not be allowed on-site.
Confirmed guests include Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey, Clute Mayor Calvin Shiflet, Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple and Pastors Scott McKay and Greg Pickering.
Through tough times, Ortiz is hoping people will use this opportunity to reach out and stand together through the power of prayer.
“I think people showing up will be encouraged to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Ortiz said. “We are redesigning with God’s will, and coming together will make this a success.”
Ortiz is expecting to have a solid turnout as people want their minds focused elsewhere.
“People are looking for an opportunity to come together to pray,” Ortiz said. “We have had great excitement amongst the public.”
West Columbia will organize a drive-in style service that will be free and open to the public.
City Manager Debbie Sutherland said the city wanted to continue what has been a city tradition.
“This is something we have done for years,” she said. “We thought to do the drive-in style to protect everyone and still have people come out.”
The event will be at noon Thursday at First Capitol Park, 1300 N. 13th St.
