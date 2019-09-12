CLUTE
Man accused of animal cruelty
A 19-year-old Clute man is wanted on an animal cruelty charge after a woman provided a video of the man kicking and hitting a dog and provided it to police, Police Chief James Fitch.
After being posted to social media, the video gained traction online and went viral, receiving more than 900 Facebook user reactions and more than 900 shares, Fitch said.
The woman took the video Monday morning in the 100 block of Verde Drive and reported it to Clute police the next evening, but officers already were aware of it through social media, Fitch said.
The 19-year-old faces a class A misdemeanor for cruelty to an animal, Fitch said. The warrant had not been served as of Wednesday evening, he said.
The dog has been found and is in good health, Fitch said.
Has this man been arrested yet?
