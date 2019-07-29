Freeport
Commission to talk garage sale ordinance
In addition to discussing current projects, the Freeport Planning and Zoning Commission will meet today to discuss a garage sale ordinance.
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Freeport council chambers at 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
Richwood
Commission prepares for fall activities
The Keep Richwood Beautiful Commission will have a special meeting this week to discuss upcoming seasonal fall and winter events.
In addition to a back-to-school event and a movie night, the commission will talk about an October trunk-or-treat night in October and a December Christmas in the Park event.
The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. today in Richwood City Hall council chambers, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.
