Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Friday
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. $10 per plate. Benefits youth, community and veterans. Call-in orders for deliver in West Columbia, Sweeny, Wild Peach and Old Ocean need to be ordered before 10 a.m. Take-out only. Call 979-345-4409.
Saturday
Houston Food Bank Distribution: Noon until gone at Words of Life Outreach Ministry, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Open to the public. No income guidelines. Call Janedra Ward at 979-388-3398 or Pastor Samuel Nelson Jr. at 979-418-3255.
South Brazoria Democrats Virtual meeting: 10 a.m. Sign up at Brazoriademocrats.com. Call Karen Meyer at 713-906-2458.
Sunday
Virtual Pastoral Anniversary Celebration: 11 a.m. via Facebook Live at First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 W. Live Oak St., Angleton. Honoring Pastor Gerald R. Holland. Call Ruby Carter at 979-849-2723.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.