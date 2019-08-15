WEST COLUMBIA — If city officials adopt the current tax rate of 82 cents per $100 of appraised property — the same rate as last year — the action would be considered a 3.9 percent tax increase due to higher property values, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said at a council meeting this week.
The difference between the two is sometimes difficult for people to understand, said Councilman Jamie Walker.
“We say we’re gonna keep the rate the same, except by keeping the rate the same, it’ll be a 3.9 percent increase,” Walker said.
He added that this happens every year, but that over the span of a decade, that’s a big increase.
“My advice to staff was to show a budget written at 81 cents which is still a 2.6 percent increase,” Walker said.
Property values increased across the county, which generally results in higher taxes, Walker said.
In accordance with the law, before adopting a tax rate, the city will need to have two public hearings and then officially vote to adopt a rate, Kincannon said.
“I think people feel we are doing what we can to hold the line on taxes. ... We don’t have DOW, we don’t have BASF,” Kincannon said, “but we have country living and our houses are more affordable than they are in other areas. I just think a lot of people are tuned out to the political situation in general and that makes me sad.”
Walker said some people might not be aware of the tax rates because there’s less of an interest in municipalities than in previous years.
“I think municipal governments are forgotten about, which really affect them just as much as national government, if not more sometimes,” Walker said.
Both Kincannon and Walker said lowering the tax rate would be ideal if they could be assured the city’s needs would be met.
“Once that we’re convinced we can fulfill the city’s needs at a lower level, I think everyone would vote to lower it. But we’re not there yet,” Kincannon said. “If you look at our tax rate over time, it’s been coming down gradually. We have the flexibility to come down if we can. But we need to be assured the city’s needs are met.”
The first public hearing for the tax rate discussion will be 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 in council chambers at City Hall.
