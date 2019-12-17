FREEPORT — Longtime Freeport resident Jerry Cain will fill the seat left vacant when Brooks Bass became mayor, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
After Troy Brimage announced his resignation as mayor in November to focus his efforts on campaigning for the House District 25 state representative seat, Bass was appointed to the position of mayor, leaving the Ward B slot open.
While Cain has never held elected office, members of council like his no-nonsense attitude, Bass said.
“One thing is I’m not a businessman,” Cain said. “I don’t own property, other than my home, and I have no personal agenda, nothing to gain from a personal aspect. I want to see the community prosper and grow.”
Under the city charter, Cain will sit in the spot until 2021, when Bass’ original council term will expire, Kelty said.
“In accordance with a city charter, council had seven to 10 days upon vacancy of the seat to select someone,” Kelty said.
Five candidates who applied for the position were invited to speak in front of council and share their reasons behind applying, Kelty said.
Calling himself a “backseat man,” Cain said he often worked behind the scenes to help get qualified officials elected by making phone calls and helping to campaign.
Voting unanimously to appoint Cain to the seat, Bass said council members liked his straightforward, direct statement as he addressed council.
“His commitment to the city of Freeport through charitable organizations and his managerial experience” are what makes him qualified for the job, Bass said.
Cain previously worked and managed positions in both industry and the automotive field.
“I’ve been in management most of my adult life — I ran a Midas shop for 18 years,” Cain said. “Making tough and sometimes unpopular decisions are necessar; however hard they are, as long as they’re good for the team, it’s well worth it.”
Cain took his seat on council Dec. 2, Kelty said.
“There’s a good possibility to seek election after this term is up,” Cain said. “In just a short time, the more I’m seeing the involvement, the more I’m getting excited about it.”
Cain said he’s looking forward to the challenges before him and working with the other elected city officials.
“We’re excited to have him as part of the council and we look forward to doing great work,” Bass said.
